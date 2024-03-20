Group of students push for legislation to get day off from school for civic engagement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group of Tennessee students are behind new legislation that allows them to take a day off of school for civic engagement.

The organization Students for Education came up with the idea. The president of the group, Brendan West, say students want to get involved to make changes in our state, but are often held back because of absence policies.

"I find myself constantly encouraged by the number of students who want to make change in our state,” said West. “Unfortunately, students are often precluded from discussions surrounding their own education, partially due to an unforgiving absence policy. This bill allows students a day to engage with their communities, but, more importantly, allows them to learn, form opinions, and build skills that will almost certainly lead to a more active electorate when students become voters.”

The legislation states it would be only one absent day a school year, students would need a permission slip from a parent, and they would need to be in good academic standing.

After attending the event the would need to write a one-page paper on what they learned.

One lawmaker brought up concerns about students taking advantage of this. He voiced concerns of a day where an entire class would be absent for an event. The sponsor said they hope the rules about being in good academic standing, and needing a parent permission slip would help keep that in check.

This is being heard by the Senate Education Committee today at 2 p.m. Some students will be there to testify in support of the bill.