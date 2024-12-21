Group performs carols for children in the hospital, keeps young singer's legacy going

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With only days left to Christmas, the carols are everywhere. A performance of a few seasonal songs was especially powerful for one mom.

There was a little time for last minute rehearsals before the show. A group of five young singers huddled together, harmonizing and going over their blocking. I asked this group, 'what's it like when your director is Blandina Vergara Cruz?'

"One of the reasons I stepped away was because I was afraid to hear what they would say!" Blandina laughed. "Did you really ask that question? I'm shocked! What did they say about me?"

"She is a fantastic choreographer and vocal coach," one member of the group said, the five of them huddled together.

"I kinda help them and guide them and let them be seen how they want on the stage," Blandina continued.

"She does want you to get it right," another member of the group said to laughs. "She uses music as a vessel of happiness."

If someone was born to emerge from behind a curtain and stand before the stage lights, it's Blandina's son, Raymond.

"Music was what gave us lots of joy," Blandina said. "It was really surprising to find out you have a 16-year-old who had stage four cancer coming back, not having a cure, knowing you're going to pass away. It is his five-year anniversary, five years since he's been gone."

In life, Raymond was always pushing for his mom to work in youth theater and coach young singers. In fact, a singing contest through Raymond's Ray of Light Foundation is how this group met.

"The Shine Your Light singers!" a member of the group said.

I never did say what stage they were about to take. It was at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. That is where Raymond was treated. Through Seacrest Studios, the performance could be broadcast to all the kids at the hospital.

The five went through a long list of Christmas carol favorites for both a live audience of patients and for an audience watching from their rooms.

"I think he'd be very proud of me that I'm continuing," Blandina said of her son. "It's so special to know that I'm here sharing Raymond's story. It's wonderful."

"You guys were so amazing when my son was here," Blandina told the hospital staff from the stage as the performance ended. "Thank you. I know he's looking down and so excited that I'm still bringing entertainment to his favorite place."

Blandina gestured for her group to join her on stage. They hugged.

"Thank you to my students who help keep his memory alive."

