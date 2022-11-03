Group rescues dozens of exotic parrots, plus dogs and cats in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What happens when a single homeowner dies, orphaning dozens of cats, dogs and exotic birds?

In this case, Animal Rescue Corps moved in to save abandoned animals that otherwise would likely die. Their owner died this past week leaving behind a menagerie of dogs, cats and birds.

"If there's a place they can go and be fed again and cared for then that's what needs to happen," said Chris White.

But White needed help.

His sister passed away suddenly, and White came out from Arizona to find her west Nashville home filthy and full of orphaned animals.

"We were like, 'Oh my God. What do we do?"

White says Metro Animal Control told him they were overwhelmed and couldn't help.

So that's where Animal Rescue Corps — which is often in the news for rescuing animals from puppy mills or hoarding situations — stepped in.

"There's a lot of sharp objects in this house," said ARC's Michael Cunningham when walking into the home for an evaluation.

He said it's sad when humans and animals live in the same squalor.

"If they can't care for themselves, they shouldn't have animals."

The animals were left alone — starving.

Cunningham allowed our camera rare access for Operation Fall Freedom.

ARC caught most of the free-roaming dogs and cats, which were tame.

But what made this rescue unique and dangerous were the exotic birds with little or no socialization used for breeding.

"A bird like this can snap your finger off," said Cunningham.

Kim Hannah — an Avian expert — was called in to help with the two dozen Amazon and African gray parrots.

"These guys will go to sanctuaries and live out their best lives."

The animals will be processed on scene and then taken to the ARC Emergency Shelter in Gallatin to get veterinary care before being sent to shelters for adoption.

In all, ARC rescued 10 dogs, nine cats and two dozen parrots.

If you would like to volunteer or donate, go to the Animal Rescue Corps page on Facebook.