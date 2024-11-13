Group wanting to place minor league baseball in Murfreesboro release renderings

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group wanting to bring a minor league baseball team to Murfreesboro released the renderings of what that idea might look like.

The stadium would be on the fringes of Cannonsburugh Village, a park that shows what life was like in Tennessee more than 100 years ago. It all connects to the greenway trail system that runs through the city. The park is used for field trips and as a wedding venue.

As proposed, the stadium would seat about 3,500 people, according to a release from team ownership.

"This integrated vision blends history and vitality to deliver a ballpark to Murfreesboro like no other in the country," said Fred Ortiz, Global Practice Director of Sports & Entertainment and Partner at HKS. "We are truly proud of the design and look forward to making it a reality.”

Home Run History

Ownership said the stadium would also host concerts, church services, special events and youth sports in addition to professional baseball.

Right now, the proposed cost of the stadium is $25 million to $40 million.

The stadium process will still have to go through the Murfreesboro City Council.

