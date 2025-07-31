Group's commitment to helping hungry kids unwavering during summer months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As kids head back to school, some families face an impossible choice: do I buy school supplies or feed my family tonight?

We know it hasn't been an easy summer for families in the midstate.

Governor Bill Lee chose not to renew the federal Summer EBT program, which would have given income-eligible parents $120 per child for food while school was out.

NewsChannel 5's Hannah McDonald visited the the Tennessee Justice Center today and spoke with Anna Grace Breedlove, Anti-Hunger Policy Coordinator, about why the organization remains committed to helping families.

"We remind families all the time that summer is challenging, period. End of sentence. When you're taking about kids who receive school meals during the year, that's potentially two more meals you're in charge of feeding in the summer and we know childcare is drastically expensive, so parents are either paying out of pocket or reducing their hours at work."

Right now, they're gathering feedback from people at a Town Hall in Smith County.

If you need help, just fill out a case inquiry form online here and you'll get a response.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.