Groups to raise awareness of Metro's tax freeze program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple community groups will come together Wednesday to kick off a campaign to raise awareness of a program that helps the elderly stay on top of their property taxes.

The Urban League of Middle Tennessee, the Nashville NAACP, the office of the Metro Trustee, and the Tennessee Titans are launching the "Nashville Home: A Property Tax Freeze Awareness Campaign."

The program allows eligible seniors aged 65 and older to "freeze" the tax due on their property at the amount for the year they qualify, even if tax rates increase. In addition to the age requirement, seniors must also have a total household income that does not exceed $44,510 in order to be eligible.

The program is run by the Trustee's Office, which says more than 6,000 people currently take advantage of the program.

The Trustee's office begins accepting applications to freeze taxes every October, and the deadline to apply for Tax Freeze is April 5.

For more information on how to apply, click here.