Growing and Giving: Mustaches For Kids Nashville donates $43K to local nonprofits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three Nashville nonprofits received a generous donation Tuesday.

The money is part of a month-long fundraiser that relies on some Middle Tennessee men to change up their grooming habits.

At the Nashville Rescue Mission, Christmas came a few days early this year.

"We've raised money for the last three years just one month at a time," said Mike Simmons, president of the Mustaches for Kids Nashville Chapter.

For Simmons, these types of gifts have become an annual tradition,

"We've raised over $130,000," Simmons said.

About $43,000 of that came from this November alone.

The path to raising all that money for kids all starts with a clean shave.

Jason Koontz and his mustache participated in the fundraiser this year and in the past.

Though he usually sports a full beard, that changes at the beginning of November.

"People start asking why did you shave, and I say well, we're raising money for kids," Koontz said.

Participants like Koontz post pictures on social media and reach out to people to pledge money while they grow a full mustache over the course of a month.

The change in appearance tends to pique people's interest.

"Everyone says man you look 10 years younger, man are you able to drive, I need to see your ID if you want to drink today," Koontz said.

Those conversations can lead to donations that go to local organizations focusing on helping children.

This year's money went to Able Youth, Preston Taylor Ministries, and the Nashville Rescue Mission.

"Every donation that comes in our doors, we like to say brings hope," said Bonnie Broberg, Donor Services Director for Nashville Rescue Mission.

Broberg said the money the mission receives will help care for around 80 children.

"We're going to be using these donations to provide them emergency care, shelter, food, and clothing. "Their moms are working with our case managers to secure housing," Broberg said.

