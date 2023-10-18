Growing crops and curiosity: garden manager instilling life lessons at Whitsitt Elementary School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From fruits to flowers, you never know what you'll find in the Whitsitt Elementary School garden.

"It's an outdoor classroom," said School Garden Manager, Celia Aguilar, in Spanish. Watch the video to hear more from Miss Celia in Spanish.

Aguilar is growing something special at the school.

"Miss Celia is a gift to this community," said Community Achieves Site Manager, Angela White.

Miss Celia's garden blossoms all year round, offering something different every season. In season now? Spinach.

"She knows all the plants and what to not eat and what to eat," said student Leen Osman.

Miss Celia's students are learning lessons in gardening and in life.

"I thought we could eat everything, but some stuff we can't eat, like the berries— they're for other stuff. They're for materials," said Osman.

"We want students to get their hands dirty and try new foods, things that are unusual that we may not be comfortable trying at first," White said.

Miss Celia said that is her favorite part.

"At first they are a little scared, but after they try [it] they are free to eat whatever they want," she said.

She hopes that willingness to explore and try something new is a lesson her students will take wherever they go.

Miss Celia's wish for her students?

"To have that confidence that if they believe, they can do it," she said. "They can try to do it."