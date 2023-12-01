Growing deer population leads to surge of traffic collisions in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee has long been a home for deer, but the increasing number of these animals is impacting neighborhoods and roadways.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reveals that, there have been over 4,100 deer-involved crashes to date this year, resulting in more than 230 injuries. With the year-end approaching, authorities anticipate these numbers to rise further.

Dubois Delon, a resident of the West Meade neighborhood, says he loves the deer.

"They’re welcome, and we love them, and we do our best to avoid them and treat them with respect," Delon said.

However, the surge in deer numbers is causing challenges for both residents and motorists.

Bob Currie, a long-time resident of the community, highlights the growing deer population, recounting instances where groups of six to eight deer have frequented his backyard.

"A couple of years ago, we had up to 16 at one time," Currie said.

To address the rising issue, Currie called on the city to install a deer crossing sign to caution drivers about the potential hazards.

Data from the Tennessee Highway Patrol says 50% of deer crashes occur between October and December, coinciding with deer mating season.

As a result, residents are urged to exercise extra caution during dawn and dusk when deer are more active.

Currie, who has lived in the community for nearly 40 years, acknowledges the need for increased awareness.

"They’re crossing the street and everything until we put up the sign and mainly to warn people that, you know, be careful because there are a lot of them around here and especially, you know, dawn and dusk," Currie said.