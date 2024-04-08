Watch Now
Grundy County High School placed on lockdown Monday morning, since been lifted

ALTAMONT, Tenn. (WTVF) — Grundy County High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning due to suspicion that a student had a gun on campus.

According to Grundy County Schools, the school was immediately placed on lockdown and the sheriff's department was called. Following an investigation, the building was found to be secure and the lockdown was lifted.

The report came in around 10 a.m. and the lockdown was lifted around an hour and a half later.


