Gubernatorial Candidates To Talk Education In Form

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Gubernatorial candidates will discuss education at Belmont University.

Newschannel 5 partnered with Belmont University and SCORE to host the gubernatorial forum Tuesday.

Participants will include Mae Beavers, Randy Boyd, Karl Dean, Craig Fitzhugh, Beth Harwell and Bill Lee.

The debate will begin at 7 p.m. at the Belmont University's Curb Event Center.

Due to the airing of the forum, NCIS will air at 12:37 Wednesday morning following The Late, Late Show starring James Corden on Tuesday night.