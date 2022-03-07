Guided spring hikes across Tennessee set for March

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State Parks have scheduled guided spring hikes throughout the state for park visitors.

A majority of the hikes are set for March 19.

The hikes range from short walks on trails to all-day excursions with guides speaking along the way to the natural, cultural and historical aspects of the surroundings.

“We know how eager our parks visitors may be to explore the parks when the weather gets warm, and these popular hikes are a great option,” said Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation deputy commissioner Jim Bryson.

Hikers are encouraged to wear appropriate footwear, dress for the weather and to bring water.

A full schedule of the guided hikes can be found here.