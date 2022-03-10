Watch
Gulch apartment building evacuated after damage found in parking garage

Posted at 8:54 PM, Mar 09, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An apartment building in the Gulch has been evacuated after cracks and damaged concrete was found in the parking garage.

Representatives of Harlowe Apartments say the damage occurred due to recent construction at a work site adjacent to the building.

The building has been evacuated while engineers assess the condition of the structure and access to the parking garage has been closed.

Harlowe Apartments say they are in the process of finding somewhere for residents and their pets to say, along with per diem to help them with out-of-pocket expenses.

There is no word on when residents can return to their apartments.

