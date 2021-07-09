Gulch businesses, hotels evacuated due to gas leak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple buildings in the Gulch area of Nashville have been evacuated due to a gas leak.
The Nashville Fire Department was called to the leak at 9th Avenue and Division Street.
Piedmont Gas was on scene and investigating the leak. Firefighters evacuated businesses and hotels in the immediate area and set up a perimeter.
Crews responded to 9th Avenue South and Division Street for reports of a ruptured gas line. The immediate area has been evacuated and a perimeter established. @PiedmontNG is working to bleed of the line and cap it. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/GbDyBmJk5d— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) July 9, 2021