Gulch businesses, hotels evacuated due to gas leak

Posted at 2:18 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 15:47:33-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple buildings in the Gulch area of Nashville have been evacuated due to a gas leak.

The Nashville Fire Department was called to the leak at 9th Avenue and Division Street.

Piedmont Gas was on scene and investigating the leak. Firefighters evacuated businesses and hotels in the immediate area and set up a perimeter.

