Gun found in students backpack following a fight at Kenwood High School Wednesday

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A gun was found in a students backpack Wednesday morning following a fight at Kenwood High School.

A Montgomery County School Resource Officer found the handgun found during a search of the backpack. The backpack was searched on the suspicion of contraband.

Two loaded magazines were also found in the backpack.

There were no threats made involving the weapon. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said there are no additional school safety concerns related to the incident.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System made this statement:

Possession of a firearm is a zero-tolerance offense with a mandatory one-calendar-year expulsion and is a criminal offense per state law. Please take this opportunity to remind your children about the importance of immediately reporting any safety concern at school to a teacher, SRO, administrator, or other trusted adult, and of the serious consequences for carrying a weapon on school property.

“We take any threat against the safety of our schools very seriously. A loaded gun in a student’s backpack certainly qualifies as a threat to school safety.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System are currently evaluating technology that could or would have prevented this weapon from entering Kenwood High School. It is my desire to ensure that this technology is utilized in every CMCSS school building, as soon as practically possible. We will most definitely ensure that this student is appropriately charged for this while continuing to work hard to protect our schools and keep our students safe,” said Sheriff John Fuson.

School Resource Officer Investigators are conducting an investigation into this incident. No other information is available