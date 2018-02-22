Gun Reform Group To Create 'Youth Advocacy Board'

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:55AM CST expiring February 23 at 1:50AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Henry, Owen

Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 10:51AM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:48AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:47AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:48AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:47AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:43AM CST expiring February 22 at 10:42PM CST in effect for: Butler, Muhlenberg, Ohio

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:41AM CST expiring February 23 at 4:40AM CST in effect for: Butler, Warren

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:33AM CST expiring February 26 at 8:05AM CST in effect for: Ohio

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:33AM CST expiring February 23 at 4:33AM CST in effect for: Hardin, Nelson

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:30AM CST expiring February 22 at 10:29PM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Hancock

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:30AM CST expiring February 22 at 10:29PM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Oldham

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:30AM CST expiring February 26 at 7:12AM CST in effect for: Trimble

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:30AM CST expiring February 22 at 10:29PM CST in effect for: Hancock

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:30AM CST expiring February 22 at 10:29PM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Meade

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:23AM CST expiring February 22 at 5:26PM CST in effect for: Christian, Trigg

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 23 at 2:02PM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 23 at 2:02PM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 23 at 2:02PM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 23 at 2:02PM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:00AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:00AM CST expiring February 24 at 4:17PM CST in effect for: Madison

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:00AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Dyer, Gibson, Obion

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:00AM CST expiring February 27 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Dyer

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:00AM CST expiring February 24 at 12:27AM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby

Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 9:56AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Carter, Lawrence

Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 9:56AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Boyd, Greenup

Areal Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:54AM CST expiring February 22 at 12:45PM CST in effect for: Giles, Lawrence, Lewis, Perry, Wayne

Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:54AM CST expiring February 22 at 9:54PM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:51AM CST expiring February 22 at 9:51PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne

Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:50AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:50AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:49AM CST expiring February 23 at 9:45AM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:49AM CST expiring February 24 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:49AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Hardeman

Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:47AM CST expiring February 25 at 8:30PM CST in effect for: Perry

Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:47AM CST expiring February 25 at 8:30PM CST in effect for: Perry

Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 9:45AM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson

Areal Flood Warning issued February 22 at 8:55AM CST expiring February 22 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Bracken, Mason, Pendleton, Robertson

Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 8:48AM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Montgomery

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 7:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 5:30PM CST in effect for: Bourbon

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 7:35AM CST expiring February 23 at 7:30PM CST in effect for: Franklin

Areal Flood Warning issued February 22 at 7:24AM CST expiring February 22 at 11:15AM CST in effect for: Lewis, Mason

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 6:29AM CST expiring February 26 at 4:29AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 6:29AM CST expiring February 22 at 2:29PM CST in effect for: Greenup, Lewis

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 6:29AM CST expiring February 22 at 2:29PM CST in effect for: Bracken, Lewis, Mason

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 6:29AM CST expiring February 22 at 2:29PM CST in effect for: Bracken, Campbell, Pendleton

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 6:29AM CST expiring February 22 at 2:28PM CST in effect for: Boone, Campbell, Kenton

Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 5:58AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, McLean, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union, Webster

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 5:44AM CST expiring February 23 at 12:24AM CST in effect for: Nicholas, Robertson

Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 5:33AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lewis, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner, Williamson

Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 5:29AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, McNairy, Madison, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley

Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 2:59AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Clark, Edmonson, Fayette, Franklin, Grayson, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Hart, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Marion, Meade, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Scott, Shelby, Simpson, Spencer, Taylor, Trimble, Warren, Washington, Woodford

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 2:51AM CST expiring February 23 at 6:51AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 2:51AM CST expiring February 23 at 6:51AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 2:51AM CST expiring February 23 at 6:51AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 2:51AM CST expiring February 23 at 6:51AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Union

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Union

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Daviess

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Daviess

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:09PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:09AM CST in effect for: Fulton

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:09PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:09AM CST in effect for: Fulton

Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:00PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:56PM CST expiring February 23 at 1:55AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:56PM CST expiring February 23 at 1:55AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:33PM CST expiring February 23 at 1:32AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:33PM CST expiring February 23 at 1:32AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:33PM CST expiring February 23 at 1:32AM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 9:16PM CST expiring February 22 at 9:16PM CST in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:11PM CST expiring February 22 at 9:10PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:11PM CST expiring February 22 at 9:10PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:10PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:10PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:10PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake

Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson

Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Lewis, Mason

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:34PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:34PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:34PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:34PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:34PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:34PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:17PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:17PM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 12:54PM CST expiring February 22 at 4:53PM CST in effect for: Fulton

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 12:54PM CST expiring February 22 at 4:53PM CST in effect for: Fulton

Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry

Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 12:31PM CST expiring February 27 at 1:45PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:16AM CST expiring February 22 at 3:16PM CST in effect for: Union

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:16AM CST expiring February 22 at 3:16PM CST in effect for: Union

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:16AM CST expiring February 22 at 3:16PM CST in effect for: Daviess

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 26 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin

Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne

Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 1:00AM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Madison

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Madison

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 1:00AM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby

Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Trigg, Union

Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:22AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Bullitt, Fayette, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Simpson, Taylor, Warren, Woodford

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring March 2 at 4:30AM CST in effect for: Henderson

Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley

Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, McNairy, Madison

Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Advisory issued February 19 at 9:28PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:27AM CST in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin

Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin