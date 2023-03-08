Gun safety advocacy groups to meet with lawmakers about safer measures in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gun safety advocates will meet with lawmakers to discuss the future of gun safety in the state on Wednesday.

Tennessee Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action volunteers are leading the efforts. They'll be advocating against lowering the permitless carry age from 21 to 18. The groups said the drop in age could be dangerous and would only lead to more consequences.

The current law allows Tennesseans to carry a gun without a permit if they are 21 years or older or if they are 18 or older and have been honorably discharged from the military or are on active duty.

Legislation last year that would’ve lowered the carry age to 18 passed the House but never came up for a vote in Senate.

The groups will first be rallying at Downtown Presbyterian Church at 9:30 a.m. before heading to the state capitol at 11 a.m. to meet with lawmakers.

They also will be advocating for new safety measures like requiring guns to be secured properly in cars. According to Metro Police, so far this year 174 out of the 224 guns stolen have been stolen out of cars.