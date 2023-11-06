Gun thefts from police cruisers alarms Middle Tennessee law enforcement agencies

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a concerning trend, three separate law enforcement agencies in Tennessee have reported thefts of firearms and other gear from their marked police cruisers within the span of just three months.

The most recent incident occurred in Nashville, where a Cheatham County deputy had his cruiser parked at his Bellevue apartment when it was targeted by criminals.

The incident has raised concerns among law enforcement officials and the public, as stolen weapons are now potentially on the streets, posing a threat to public safety.

The most recent theft involved the robbery of an AR-15 type weapon from the Cheatham County deputy's marked patrol cruiser in Bellevue. Lieutenant Chris Gilmore received the alarming call from his deputy.

"My deputy calls like, 'Hey, I just went downstairs, and I noticed the back window busted out of my patrol car.' And that's when that sinking feeling sinks in; you're like, 'oh no,'" Gilmore said. "He goes, checks, and sure enough they took his patrol rifle."

This incident echoes a similar pattern that unfolded in the past few months.

In September, two Metro Nashville Police officers experienced a similar incident, followed by three Smyrna Police Officers.

In all these cases the targeted police cruisers were parked at residences, and thieves made away with various items, including firearms and riot gear.

Lt. Gilmore revealed that law enforcement agencies have started investigating whether the locking mechanisms on the gun racks in their patrol cars have been compromised. They are considering improving these racks to prevent future thefts.

In the meantime, officers have been instructed to take their weapons inside their homes at night to enhance security.

Lt. Gilmore and the Cheatham County Sheriff's office are appealing to the public for assistance in recovering these stolen firearms, emphasizing the importance of getting these weapons off the streets.

As of now, there have been no arrests made in connection with the stolen rifle from Cheatham County.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating the recent incident.