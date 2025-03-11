Gunman on the run after deadly shooting at Paragon Mills gas station Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a gas station parking lot in Paragon Mills Monday.

Police tell us the victim is 24-year-old Cameron Dorsey, who is originally from Memphis. At the time of the shooting he was free on a $45,000 bond following a cocaine arrest in December.

Investigators say around 1 p.m. Dorsey was traveling down Linbar Drive toward Wallace Road. Clues show he closely followed behind the shooting suspect's car before both the suspect and Dorsey parked in a Mapco parking lot.

Investigators say when Dorsey parked his car at a gas pump the suspect drove by his car, opened the car door and opened fire. The suspect then drove off. Officers are still working to find the shooter and notify the victim's family.

Investigators found a small bag containing what appeared to be crack cocaine in the Dorsey's car. It is unclear whether it's related to the motive for this shooting. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. You can remain anonymous.

