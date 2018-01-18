Gunman Sought In North Nashville Shooting

4:11 AM, Jan 18, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Detectives said they're trying to figure out who shot a man and left him on the side of the road. 

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on Buena Vista Pike. 

Police said officers in the area heard several gunshots, and as they approached the complex, they saw a vehicle stopped on the side of the road. 

There, they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his torso. The said the victim told them he was shot by a man in a silver Ford Mustang that was driven by a woman. 

Police said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries. 

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME. 

