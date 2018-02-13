NASHVILLE, Tn. - Metro Nashville Police are searching for a gunman following a road rage shooting in the Bellevue neighborhood.
The shooting happened near Highway 100 and Old Hickory Rd. at about 9:45p.m. Monday.
According to investigators, the driver of a Honda Accord rear-ended another vehicle. A passenger from the Honda got out of the vehicle to talk with the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash. The two then got into a physical altercation and the passenger from the Honda shot the driver of the other vehicle.
Metro Police said the shooter got away in the Honda, heading inbound on Highway 100.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Investigators said he is expected to survive.
To submit a tip online or to download the P3 Nashville Crime Stoppers app, you can visit the Nashville Crime Stoppers website. You can also leave a tip by calling 615-74-CRIME.