Gunmen Sought After Teenager Shot In Woods

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A teenager was shot several times early Saturday morning in a wooded area of North Nashville.

The 17-year-old was shot in the woods at 4:15 a.m. off Patton Hill Road. After being shot in the stomach and leg the teen ran to a nearby home to call 911.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in stable but critical condition.

Police were searching for two men who fled the scene in a black sedan. Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.