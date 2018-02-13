Gunmen Sought In Columbia Dollar General Robbery

COLUMBIA, Tenn. - Police have asked the public’s help in locating two gunmen wanted in connection with a Dollar General robbery in Columbia.
The incident happened at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday at the store located on East James Campbell Boulevard.
After the robbery, police said the two suspects fled and were picked up by someone driving a dark, four-door car.
Anyone with information was encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Division of the Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670, Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727 or Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900. You can also send information to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com.