Guns stolen, dozens of vehicles vandalized overnight in stadium parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple guns were stolen after dozens of vehicles parked in a lot by Nissan Stadium were burglarized overnight between Sunday night and Monday morning.
36 vehicles were burglarized, and seven guns were reported stolen from cars parked in Lot N in the 500 block of S 2nd Street near Shelby Avenue, says Metro police.
The Metro Nashville Police Department's Vehicle Crimes Unit is investigating and believes that several suspects are involved in this incident.
Metro police noted that Central Precinct officers met with the stadium construction company on August 26 to give safety tips for the downtown Nashville area, which includes removing any weapons or valuables from your vehicle.
