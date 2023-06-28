Guns stolen from car thefts continue to rise in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police say the numbers keep going up for car break-ins in Nashville. According to the data, these break-ins are the number one place thieves are getting to your guns is in your car.

Police here in Nashville say last week more than 25 guns were stolen. Officers say this is a big deal because the guns that are stolen from these vehicles are more often used in criminal activities like carjackings and robberies. So far this year, 621 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Nashville.

The total number of guns stolen this year in Davidson County is 783, which means that nearly 80% of guns stolen so far in 2023 have been taken from cars. Police say avoidable car thefts are also an issue. In their update, they said too many cars are easy targets because keys are left inside or made available to thieves.

For the month of June, there have been 388 auto thefts. 77 happened last week alone.

As these troubling numbers continue to go up MNPD strongly encourages you to lock your doors, secure any valuables---especially guns, and remove your keys.