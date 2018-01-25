Gunshot Victim Found On Homeowners Front Porch

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A Murfreesboro homeowner was shocked to find a gunshot victim on his front porch.

The shooting happened Wednesday night on the 900 block Greenland Drive.

The homeowner told NewsChannel 5 that his girlfriend heard gunshots and walked outside to see what happened.

At that point, the victim saw her and ran toward her for help. He laid down on the front porch until first responders arrived.

Officials with the Murfreesboro Police Department have not yet released any information on the incident.