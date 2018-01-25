Gunshot Victim Found On Homeowners Front Porch

7:27 PM, Jan 24, 2018
7 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A Murfreesboro homeowner was shocked to find a gunshot victim on his front porch.

The shooting happened Wednesday night on the 900 block Greenland Drive. 

The homeowner told NewsChannel 5 that his girlfriend heard gunshots and walked outside to see what happened. 

At that point, the victim saw her and ran toward her for help. He laid down on the front porch until first responders arrived. 

Officials with the Murfreesboro Police Department have not yet released any information on the incident.

