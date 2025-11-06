Häagen-Dazs recalls chocolate ice cream bars

Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of certain Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Dark Chocolate Mini Bars due to undeclared wheat, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced this week.

The recall affects Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Dark Chocolate Mini Bars sold in 6-count packages with batch code LLA519501 and a Best By date of January 31, 2027. The issue was discovered after the company found some bars may contain wheat despite the ingredient not being listed on the label.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat risk serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume the recalled product.The impacted products were shipped to Kroger and Giant Eagle locations across several states, including Tennessee, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and others. No other Häagen-Dazs products or batch codes are affected.

Dreyer’s says the issue likely occurred when products containing wheat were accidentally repacked into the wrong packaging early in production. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.

Customers with the affected bars are urged not to eat them and to dispose of or return them to their store for a full refund.

Questions can be directed to Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream customer service at 800-767-0120 (Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST) or by email at dreyers@casupport.com.

The company said in a statement that “the safety, quality, and integrity of our products remain our number one priority” and that it is working closely with the FDA on the voluntary recall.