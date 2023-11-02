Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury County applications are open until November ends

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "She didn't get just home ownership, she got safety for her family, and that's the biggest blessing they could've ever received," Hannah Seegmiller, Homeowners Services Manager at Habitat For Humanity Williamson-Maury County, said.

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury County is a home ownership program that builds and sells homes to families who do not qualify for conventional mortgage financing — and they're taking applications through November.

The initial application includes an analysis of a few key things:



A salary of at least $35,500 annual gross income

The applicant has not owned a home in the past three years

An explanation of the family's current housing situation and needs

Once the application is complete, there is an interview and a more in-depth process, which can take two to three months.

"We are not an emergency housing solution, but we are a solution for those who have always dreamed of home ownership but haven't been able to get there on their own," Seegmiller said. "People who make too much money for government assistance, but they don't make enough to afford a traditional loan, so they kind of fall through the cracks in our society."

The applicant from the beginning of the story was in the program for a year and a half. Recently, after struggling through many setbacks, she was able to move into her new home with her children and become free from a domestic abuse situation, according to Seegmiller.

"It's more than just financial stability, it's emotional stability," she said.

If you want to apply, applications are open until the end of November. Once applications close, you can call and reach out to be put on a waiting list. There are several other Habitat for Humanity centers in Tennessee; to find your local Habitat you can look online.

