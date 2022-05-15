Habitat for Humanity's first townhome community nearly finished.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For decades, Habitat for Humanity has focused on building single family homes, but now a new project is set to open in North Nashville that will house more than two dozen families.

It’s the first townhouse community for Habitat in Middle Tennessee. On Sunday, Mayor Cooper will be on site to help put the finishing touches on some of the new homes.

Sherwood Commons will house 26 families, offering 23 two-bedroom and three, three-bedroom townhomes on the corner of Gynnwood and Ewing Drives.

Volunteers will arrive Sunday morning to finish up work on some of the homes like painting and landscaping. Mayor Cooper will pitch in as well.

He continues to focus on doing more to create and preserve affordable housing within the city which includes additional funding, a portion coming from the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress. Last year, Habitat of Greater Nashville received $3 million from the Barnes Fund, one of Nashville’s tools to fund affordable housing projects.

Because of the feedback this new community has received, the nonprofit is already planning for a similar community in Antioch.