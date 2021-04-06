Watch
News

Actions

Hackers are stealing personal info from Facebook; here's how to check if yours was taken

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
In this May 16, 2012 photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook's stock has fallen below $30 for the first time. That's down 20 percent since its stock began trading publicly on May 18, following one of the most anticipated stock offerings in history. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Facebook
Posted at 9:54 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 22:54:11-04

The personal information of Facebook users could be targeted and used by hackers.

The information being taken in the latest hack includes full name, locations, email addresses and phone number.

Cyber Security experts warn that the information of half a billion Facebook users has been posted to a website. Facebook claims the data is old and said in 2019 it found and fixed the issue.

Internet security experts think the data could still be of value to hackers and cybercriminals who specialize in identity theft.

There is an easy way to check if your email is out there through a third-party website: https://haveibeenpwned.com/.

There is a catch, about 533 million Facebook accounts were included in the breach but only 2.5 million of those included emails in the stolen data.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast