Hackers are stealing personal info from Facebook; here's how to check if yours was taken

The personal information of Facebook users could be targeted and used by hackers.

The information being taken in the latest hack includes full name, locations, email addresses and phone number.

Cyber Security experts warn that the information of half a billion Facebook users has been posted to a website. Facebook claims the data is old and said in 2019 it found and fixed the issue.

Internet security experts think the data could still be of value to hackers and cybercriminals who specialize in identity theft.

There is an easy way to check if your email is out there through a third-party website: https://haveibeenpwned.com/.

There is a catch, about 533 million Facebook accounts were included in the breach but only 2.5 million of those included emails in the stolen data.