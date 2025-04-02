Hail storms can cause roof damage: What to look for

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — The incoming storm system could bring more hail.

Sometimes those icy pellets can cause damage to your home, and you don't even realize it.

So do you know what to look for?

I connected with a roofing contractor to find out.

The first thing he told me: contact someone you trust.

Sometimes bad actors take advantage of a bad situation, and you don’t want to be paying the consequences.

One of Caleb Johnson’s former clients called him to examine his roof after a hailstorm.

“As they were making their way to their safe room, he said, ‘I hear stuff hitting the window’. He said, ‘I know it’s hailing out there’. The report showed an inch and three-quarters hail in this neighborhood,” said Johnson.

That's what Johnson is trying to confirm with a look from above.

“I’ve got a drone here,” he said.

“What I’m kind of discovering with this roof right now is it said there was 1.75-inch hail here. I’m not really seeing all the signs of that,” said Johnson.

Fortunately, this Franklin homeowner won't have to consider a repair or new roof.

But Johnson said you can get a good idea of potential damage at your home if you just look for a few clues.

“It hits here and scratches off,” said Johnson.

He shows us some spots. Those spots are hail that removed oxidation from the gutters and HVAC system.

“If you are able to find evidence of this, I usually wouldn’t worry too much about it. If it’s over an inch, then that’s the type of hail that can impact shingles. If it’s two inches, that’s the kind that will affect your home,” said Johnson.

Your gutters could also show signs.

They can collect roof material knocked off by a storm that resembles kitty litter, the color of your roof.

“If you have a kitty litter, that means your roof is definitely deteriorating,” said Johnson.

We weren’t able to spot any around the home, which means it's hopefully ready for the next storm.

A good idea before any storm is to make sure you have pictures around your home to help support any insurance claims.

If you have thoughts on this story, email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com.