Halloween costume contest that gives Nashvillians chance to appear on billboard extended

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A citywide Halloween costume contest in Nashville has extended until Thursday night.

The contest gives residents the chance to see their photos displayed on one of Music Row's biggest screens.

The contest is put on by The Public Bored. Participants can DM a picture of their costume to the company's Instagram page.

The winners will have their pictures displayed on the billboard.

Eric Gilbert-Williams, co-founder of The Public Bored, is organizing the crowd-sourced contest.

The contest aims to give people free access to have their photos displayed on the popular sign, which typically costs money for advertising space. The competition is designed to bring the community together and provide more access to the iconic Nashville landmark.

