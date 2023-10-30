Halloween safety tips

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With little superheros, swifties, spooky skeletons and more out on the streets the night of Halloween, it is important to know how to stay safe.

The Red Cross has some safety tips for Halloween night that will help you feel prepared for some fun-filled trick-or-treating.



Have a flashlight handy, and make sure your kids can be seen. A handy way to do this is by adding some reflective tape to the costume or even the trick or treating bag.

Walk with an adult present (only to houses with porch lights on), and exercise caution around animals

Walk on sidewalks as much as possible, avoiding streets. If you are on a roadway where there are no sidewalks, walk on the edge facing traffic.

Make sure at the end of the night after all the candy is collected that an adult verifies there are no open packages, loose candies or choking hazards.

The Red Cross has an app with safety tips if something goes wrong. Happy Halloween!