"Halloween town!" Skeletons welcome you to downtown Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you're coming through a town, it's always nice to get greeted by the locals. A whole lot of friendly faces with hands raised greet people to Centerville. The city is decorated with grinning skeletons.

"Centerville has a unique take on Halloween," said Mayor Gary Jacobs. "It's like we never grew up!"

One skeleton appears to be gardening. Another is doing some woodwork. A Karen skeleton is asking to speak to the manager.

"This is me. The dead waitress," laughed Kate Beldridge of the Mason Jar Restaurant, standing next to a skeleton dressed like her.

Many of the skeletons appear to be out making a living, if "living" is the right choice of words.

"Our skeleton for the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department, supposedly modeled after one of the firemen cause of the mustache," the mayor said, showcasing another skeleton.

"This is Fred," said Concetta West of The Local Place, showcasing a skeleton riding a bike outside her business.

Hey Fred.

This is perhaps a new Halloween tradition for Centerville.

"This year Centerville Main Street decided to do a Skelebrate," Kate said. "Every business sponsored a light pole. Each business came up with their own idea for a skeleton.

How did Centerville get so good at all things Halloween?

"I don't know. We just are!" said Korie Cochran who runs Centerville Marketplace.

"There's a lot of talent here!" added Concetta.

"We like to be extra!" said Jan Husbands of Skeeter's Pub and Grub.

It's just a very Halloween place. After all, Centerville also celebrates the yearly Hickman County Halloween Parade.

You know what it could be. There is a tradition of people from Centerville giving us a good laugh with this being the home of Minnie Pearl.

"She was my great aunt," said Mary Beth Pruett. "She was born just before Halloween."

Mary Beth especially likes a display of a Minnie Pearl statue sitting next to a skeleton dressed like Willie Nelson.

"She was friends with Willie," she said.

So, what would Minnie think looking out on all the fun Centerville's having with this?

"She would be so tickled!" Mary Beth said. "Anything that was kinda fun like that, she was all for it. Halloween town!"

Skeletons. They're just so proud to be here.

