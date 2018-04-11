Hamilton Co. Commmissioner Charged With Extortion

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - A Hamilton County Commissioner was indicted on charges accusing him of trying to extort an opponent in an upcoming election.
TBI Agents began investigating an allegation of extortion involving Hamilton County Commissioner Timothy Boyd at the request of 11th District Attorney General Neal Pinkston.
During the investigation, Agents learned that Boyd attempted to force an opponent to withdraw from the commissioner’s race by threatening to release information Boyd perceived to be damaging to his opponent.
On Tuesday, the Hamilton County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging the Chattanooga man with one count of Extortion.
On Wednesday, Boyd surrendered to authorities at the Hamilton County Jail, where he was booked and released after posting $2,500 bond.