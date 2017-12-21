Hand-Held Signs Not Allowed In Cordell Hull Building

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A recent policy has been instated for the new home of Tennessee lawmakers.
As we've reported, guns will be allowed in the Cordell Hull building. Now we have learned hand-carried signs will not be allowed.
In the past, protesters have been allowed to bring signs into the Legislative Plaza and the State Capitol.
Both Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and House Speaker Beth Harwell approved the policy that also prohibited signs on a stick.
They said signs can be a serious safety hazard.