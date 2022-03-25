Handgun found strapped to suspect's back while she was being booked

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman who was arrested on a theft charge made it to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office before it was discovered she had a handgun.

Police say 20-year-old Hannah Forkum was arrested Thursday at a Nashville gas station after officers were flagged down.

MNPD Hannah Forkum

The manager of the gas station showed officers the car Forkum arrived in and after running the plates, officers found out it was stolen.

When Forkum was stopped by police, she admitted to being the driver of the stolen car.

She also gave police a fake name and drivers license.

Forkum was then taken to booked.

That's when a handgun was found strapped to her back.

She has been charged with theft of a vehicle, criminal impersonation and having contraband in a penal institutional for the gun that was found.