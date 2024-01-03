Handgun policies for private schools? This lawmaker wants it for Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Should private schools have a policy for carrying a handgun on campuses across Tennessee?

Rep. Gino Bulso, R-Brentwood, thinks as much — so much so this is the third he brought up the measure with HB 1631.

Originally, Bulso tried to attach this idea as an amendment late in the 2023 session following The Covenant School mass shooting on March 27. He said the idea about the bill came to him as a result of six people dying, including three children. However, the amendment never made it anywhere. The Tennessee Attorney's General's office wrote an opinion the idea in May 2023, that a private school could do so if that policy was adopted into law for its faculty members.

Instead, Bulso filed it again in a special session in August. But the Senate was hesitant to take up much legislation, leaving his bill nowhere further. However, it passed on first consideration in the House. Bills filed in the special session do not carry back over into the 113th General Assembly.

At the start of the 2024 session, Bulso filed the measure again. When asked for comment, Bulso's office said he was unavailable.

Right now, Tennessee law prohibits firearms on public or private school properties. Last session, Gov. Bill Lee set aside $14 million for private school security upgrades.

As written, it would affect pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade private schools if passed into law, and it would take effect immediately upon passage.