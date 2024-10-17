Handling barriers to pet care can prevent abandoned pets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a troubling scene inside a Clarksville storage unit several dogs were found abandoned and police said one person has been charged in the case.

Finding a new home for a pet or resources to help can be difficult, but Metro Animal Care and Control provided some options for Nashvillians to overcome potential challenges of being a pet owner.

It's a problem Matt Peters with MACC said they see over and over.

"We see that everyday every couple of days where someone might just leave an animal sometimes its here sometimes its somewhere else," said Peters.

It can be heartbreaking to have barriers for care when pets are part of your home. Peters said he knows there is always a reason pets are abandoned but he said if you are facing challenges for care MACC will do their best to help whether it is with their pet pantry, behavioral issues at home or re-homing.

"Maybe you are still caring for your dog for a couple more days but we are going to try and get the word out there that your dog is available for adoption," said Peters.

Another barrier that may prevent owners from caring for animals could be a litter of kittens or puppies.

"Lets say if your pet were to have a litter of animals and you can't take care of them that is where we want you to reach out," said Peters. "Whether it is a crime or not we know there is animals that are going to need care there so that is our focus is how can we help."

Tennessee does have an animal abuse registry, but not many names are listed because only the worst of the worst end up on it.

