Hands Off protest brings thousands to Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's "Hands Off!" protest brought strong voices to the steps of Centennial Park.

The "Hands Off!" movement across the United States demonstrated distaste for actions by the Trump administration.

Megaphones shared messages to 3,000 people gathered in a circle.

Protesters spoke out against the Trump administration's moves to fire thousands of federal workers, close Social Security Administration field offices, effectively shutter entire agencies, deport immigrants, scale back protections for transgender people and cut federal funding for health programs.

Organizers at Nashville's protest, like Sanyiah Cathcart, spoke the group energized by frustration.

"People are tired, they are fed up, and all they want is the freedoms that they were promised," said Cathcart.

More than 1,200 "Hands Off!" demonstrations were planned by more than 150 groups, including civil rights organizations, labor unions, LGBTQ+ advocates, veterans, and election activists.

The protests were taking place at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., state capitols, and other locations in all 50 states.

