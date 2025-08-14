Hands-on learning: students create furniture for families

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Around 500 Wilson County high school students are getting hands-on experience in trades like woodworking, welding, robotics, and more this week while also helping families in need.

Building furniture for families in need is part of a joint effort between Wilson County Schools and the local nonprofit Fam Essentials , which provides free furniture to families struggling to afford it.

Mt. Juliet High School Senior Noah Pasick was among the students helping build chests of drawers.

"It's really fun. I think it's cool to just see what you make. Like you know what I mean, it's like you built that," Pasick said.

The project gives students practical woodworking skills while addressing a common need for Fam Essentials.

"We are always short of chests of drawers," said Jeff Hallums, founder of Fam Essentials.

To prepare for the multi-day event, Fam Essentials volunteer team of experienced woodworkers cut large sheets of plywood into pieces for the students to assemble for chests of drawers. Hallums said they designed the project themselves.

"The students seemed to really take ownership in what they're doing, using the Dewalt drills, the clamps, putting the glue joints together," Hallums said.

School officials said the career and technical education programs help students gain valuable skills for trades facing nationwide shortages.

"It's no secret that there's a national shortage of skilled tradesmen, so we wanted to make sure that those students are celebrated and they know those career opportunities and the value that they bring to the table," said Bonnie Holman, career & technical education supervisor for Wilson County Schools.

Beyond technical skills, the project teaches students about community service and generosity.

"It's really nice to know that people who aren't doing as well, they need their stuff, they're getting their things. That just really, that makes me happy I guess" Pasick said.

Several trade-focused organizations were also present at the event to showcase career opportunities in various skilled trades.

Click here for more information about the services Fam Essentials provides and their upcoming fundraising efforts.

