Hands on Nashville halts tornado recovery efforts due to arctic blast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hands on Nashville's volunteer efforts for tornado recovery have been impacted by this week's arctic weather.

The organization made the decision to halt projects until weather improves because of unsafe roads and temperatures.

The volunteer organization has had more than 1,500 volunteer spots fill up in Davidson and Montgomery Counties for tornado relief. Those volunteers have dedicated more than 3,650 hours towards clearing debris, canvassing homes, serving meals, sorting donations and so much more.

HON plans to resume efforts next week. You can find a list of available projects here.

Also happening next week, Nashville VOAD is holding a resource fair for survivors on January 23. It's happening at Cornerstone Church at 5:30 p.m. Details can be found here.