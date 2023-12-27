Hands on Nashville pauses debris removal from December 9th tornadoes until new year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s been almost three weeks since eight tornadoes swept through Middle Tennessee leaving devastation and seven lives lost.

Clean up crews are doing all they can to help, but one group in Davidson County says they now must postpone debris removal this week.

Hands on Nashville says from Tuesday, December 26th through Monday, January 1st they’ll stop work in Davidson County. They say this comes with overwhelming support from the community, their volunteers, the office of emergency management and other partners.

The pause comes for two reasons: specialized help is needed for clearing large or dangerous trees in some areas, so they're working to get the tools and assistance needed to clear the damage and some of the homes impacted are rental properties, so permissions are needed from homeowners before moving forward.

Depending on how soon they can get a response from those homeowners in Davidson County, efforts could take even longer to continue.

While they're stopping the work in Nashville for a while, they're encouraging all our volunteers with time and resources to direct their efforts toward Clarksville, where recovery is ongoing.

If you are a homeowner in Nashville who was impacted by the destruction, you should look out for a call from emergency crews working to help get your property cleared.

Hands on Nashville said it’s been moving to see the collaborative efforts taking place throughout some of our city’s hardest-hit neighborhoods.