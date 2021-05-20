Hands On Nashville seeking volunteers to help flood victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hands On Nashville (HON) says it’s seeking volunteers to help out this weekend with FEMA's Multi-Agency Recovery Centers at Plaza Mariachi.

These centers will answer questions, share info and give resources to survivors, according to Hands On Nashville. Volunteers will help with parking and directions.

If you are flooding survivor and would like to apply for help from FEMA, there is still time. Damages from the storms, including tornadoes and flooding, needed to happen between March 25 Through April 3.

The deadline for federal disaster assistance goes until July 7th, and you can apply on FEMA's app or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585)/

Here is a list of things you'll need:

Your phone number

Your address during the disaster and your current address now

Your Social Security number

A list of damage and losses

If you have insurance: your policy number, or your agent's and company's name

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) said Wednesday that it’s opening three Multi-Agency Recovery Centers this weekend to help those impacted by the flooding.

TEMA says the centers will be located in Davidson, Williamson and Wilson Counties. Reps from FEMA, TEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and local agencies will be there to provide more information on disaster assistance programs, plus information on how to apply for disaster assistance and also direct people to other programs where they can get help.

It’s also providing help to households in Davidson, Williamson and Wilson Counties. You can apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Here’s the list of Multi-Agency Recovery Centers:

Davidson County

Plaza Mariachi (Live Music Venue)

3955 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

Opens Sat., May 22, and closes Sun, June 6.

Hours of Operation:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mon. through Fri.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sat. and Sun.

The Davidson County MARC will close Sat., May 29, through Mon., May 31, for Memorial Day.

Wilson County

Wilson County School Administrative Training Center

415 Harding Dr., Lebanon, TN 37087

Opens Sat., May 22 and closes Fri., May 28, depending on need

Hours of Operation:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, and Sat. and Sun.

Williamson County

Grassland Middle School2390 Hillsboro Road, Franklin, TN 37069

Opens Sat., May 22, and closes Fri. May 28, depending on need

Hours of Operation:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, and Sat. and Sun.

The severe weather in late March caused seven deaths and caused power outages to 15,000 customers. According to TEMA, some areas of Middle Tennessee received between 7” and 9” of rainfall in a 24-hour-period, making it the worst flash flooding event since the Great Tennessee Flood of May 2010.