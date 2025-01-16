Handwritten lyrics, art, and more by Bob Dylan to go up for auction Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a jacket in a display case at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum. All the details just command attention. Then you learn who wore it.

"We have a denim jacket Bob Dylan wore in the movie 'Hearts of Fire,'" said Kristy Barber of Julien's Auctions, looking through a display case. "We have a Fender Telecaster from 1983 that Bob owned and played."

Outside the Municipal Auditorium, a mural includes a recreation of a ticket for a time Bob Dylan played there in 1978. Dylan has his share of Nashville connections.

A view of the city is the namesake of an important title in Dylan's discography: 1969's "Nashville Skyline." It includes a duet with Johnny Cash, a version of the track "Girl From The North Country." Dylan and Cash were mutual admirers of each other's work. Switching to another member of The Highwaymen, Kris Kristofferson claimed Dylan's "Nashville Skyline" album helped to broaden the country music fanbase. Perhaps it does seem fitting for a display to be in Nashville. The items are up for auction.

"This is an amazing painting that actually Bob Dylan painted," Barber continued. "Anyone who's a fan of Bob Dylan knows he's an amazing painter."

These Bob Dylan items are being auctioned Saturday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. The auction is in-person at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum, by phone, and online here.

A lot of what's being auctioned was once gifted to one man.

"Al Aronowitz is an iconic, famous rock journalist," Barber said. "He's considered the godfather of rock journalism."

Aronowitz died in 2005, and his family has kept all of this for years. It encompasses the friendship between Aronowitz and Dylan.

"We have hand-written lyrics," Barber said. "There's the 'Blowing In the Wind' lyrics he wrote on a St. Regis stationary."

Much of it covers the era of Dylan's career seen in the recent Dylan biopic, "A Complete Unknown."

Barber gestured to some pages of hand-typed lyrics on display.

"Bob was staying at Al's house, and he was in his kitchen when everyone was asleep, and he typed them," she said. "When Al saw them in the morning, they were in the trash. Al said, 'I'm gonna keep these.' The amazing thing about the Mr. Tambourine Man lyrics is you actually see into the mind of Bob Dylan. He wrote notes of what landed and what didn't land, what he wanted to change. This is probably the best piece any fan could ever own on Bob Dylan."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.