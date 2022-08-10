Harpeth Hall updates policy around female-identifying students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A letter circulating for Harpeth Hall students and faculty sparked questions about the school's updated policy for diversity and inclusion.

The letter said any student who identifies with female pronouns may apply to the 157-year-old institution. School leaders said they would approach communication about gender openly versus shaming or othering.

"Conversations about gender diversity are happening throughout Nashville and across the country — at schools both public and private, from elementary up through college," a spokesperson for Harpeth Hall said. "The members of our school community, including faculty, staff, students, parents, and alumnae, have asked good and important questions and have looked to the school for greater clarity on the school’s practices."

Harpeth Hall isn't changing its admission process, but it's the first time the school has put on paper its philosophy about gender identity.

"An internal document created for faculty, students, and parents to provide guidance around the shifting conversation regarding gender and gender pronouns is being misinterpreted by some as a change in the admission policies at Harpeth Hall," the Harpeth Hall spokesperson said. "We are and always have been an all-girls independent school. There has been no change to Harpeth Hall's admission application process which is open to any female student. Harpeth Hall affirms its history, mission, and presence as a school that teaches girls and young women to think critically, lead confidently, and live honorably."

Tuition for the current year to the school is more than $32,000.