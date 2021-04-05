Harpeth Valley Golf Center prepares to reopen after flood

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When the Harpeth River began to rise during last weekend's storms, the floodwaters filled the Harpeth Valley Golf Center.

"They came in in a fury and really just devastated us," Charlie Smoot said.

The current carried equipment, and even the trailer that was home to the course's office, downstream.

"We found two of the golf carts over there," Smoot said, pointing to the greenway across the street. "We lost basically everything."

"It's overwhelming at first, and we knew it was going to be bad, but when the reality set in was when it went down enough Monday to halfway assess things, you just don't know where to start you don't know what to do," Smoot said.

Crews started with cleanup, which wasn't a small task.

"We got a lot of stuff to do," Smoot said with a laugh.

A week after the floods, crews were still working on rebuilding some of the spaces. However, once the debris was removed, the driving range and golf course were clear.

"I can't believe that we have already done what we've done," Smoot said.

Smoot started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help raise money to rebuild the course. To donate, click here.