Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Watch Live: Hartsville cooling tower to be demolished Thursday morning

548111251_1331081518378592_4975608873984687589_n.jpg
WTVF
548111251_1331081518378592_4975608873984687589_n.jpg
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the end of an era for a Trousdale County landmark. At around 6:30 a.m., Tennessee Valley Authority will demolish the Hartsville cooling tower.

The tower was built in the 70s and was originally part of a planned nuclear power site that never went online Since then, it has become a recognizable feature of that community.

It will take all of eight seconds to bring the tower down. A large crowd is expected and there will be a big public viewing area.

You can watch the demolition as it happens below

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com.

Hermitage clinic for disabled patients set to close, cites loss of funding

I'm so thankful Robb Coles highlighted the Kamer Davis clinic in Hermitage and the hardship that may force its closure. The clinic provides care for patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities and there is no other place like it nearby. You can tell the staff is so passionate about the care they provide. I hope by shining the light on this, the right person can step in and make a difference.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We’re highlighting the topics that matter most to you. Watch NewsChannel 5 at 6PM.