Watch Live: Hartsville cooling tower to be demolished Thursday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the end of an era for a Trousdale County landmark. At around 6:30 a.m., Tennessee Valley Authority will demolish the Hartsville cooling tower.
The tower was built in the 70s and was originally part of a planned nuclear power site that never went online Since then, it has become a recognizable feature of that community.
It will take all of eight seconds to bring the tower down. A large crowd is expected and there will be a big public viewing area.
You can watch the demolition as it happens below
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
I'm so thankful Robb Coles highlighted the Kamer Davis clinic in Hermitage and the hardship that may force its closure. The clinic provides care for patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities and there is no other place like it nearby. You can tell the staff is so passionate about the care they provide. I hope by shining the light on this, the right person can step in and make a difference.
- Carrie Sharp