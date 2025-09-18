Watch Live: Hartsville cooling tower to be demolished Thursday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the end of an era for a Trousdale County landmark. At around 6:30 a.m., Tennessee Valley Authority will demolish the Hartsville cooling tower.

The tower was built in the 70s and was originally part of a planned nuclear power site that never went online Since then, it has become a recognizable feature of that community.

It will take all of eight seconds to bring the tower down. A large crowd is expected and there will be a big public viewing area.

You can watch the demolition as it happens below

