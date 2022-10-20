Watch Now
Hartsville man indicted on murder charge following death of two-year-old

Posted at 10:52 AM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 11:52:55-04

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Hartsville man has been indicted on a murder charge following the death of a two-year-old boy earlier this year.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 21-year-old James Curtis Yates called 911 on February 21, stating that his girlfriend's son wasn't breathing.

James Curtis Yates

The toddler died two days later at the hospital.

Following an investigation, agents found that the child was in the sole care of Yates at the time of the child's injury.

Yates has been charged with one county of murder and one count of aggravated child abuse.

