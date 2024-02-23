Harvest Hosts provides exposure for Middle Tennessee businesses

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — You know those times you're sitting at a bar or restaurant, and your casual conversation with the person next to you leaves a lasting impression?

You find out the people have been traveling across the country in an RV, and they have some pretty amazing stories.

A company called Harvest Hosts has created opportunities for more RVers to get exposure to communities outside of Nashville.

This includes Mayday Brewery in Murfreesboro. Harvest Hosts works with companies in the greater Nashville area to provide folks in RVs with a safe place to set up. There are more than 5,000 hosts nationwide not just at breweries but even farms and golf courses.

Ozzy Nelson is the founder of Mayday Brewery and he says his spot for RVs is occupied about 80 to 90 percent of the time. He has even had people come back and re-visit.

"Not only does it help us for the one night, it also helps us in that they talk to other campers and other campers come here and they come back," Nelson said. "We've had people come three or four times back to visit."

"Most of us RVers are pretty spontaneous so we didn't book months in advance," said Joel Holland, the CEO of Harvest Hosts. But we can go stay in Franklin and then disconnect our car from the RV and drive into town."

Membership is $99 a year and gives visitors an unlimited opportunity to stay at any of the host locations. To learn more about how the memberships work, click here.

